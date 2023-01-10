LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a warm front pushes through Arkansas Tuesday temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s and possibly reach 70° in a place or two in South Arkansas . The warmth will continue Wednesday as well as at least half of Arkansas reaches the 70s along with an increase in humidity.

Then, Wednesday night a cold front will start to move through Wednesday night and bring temperatures closer to normal for the remainder of the week.

With that front thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Although the chance is quite low, there might be a few severe thunderstorms. The tornado and hail threat are very low. Any tornado, if any, will likely be brief and weak. Any hail that forms will be 1″ in diameter or smaller. The threat for damaging wind is low as well. No winds greater than 60 mph look possible. The threat of flash flooding is pretty much non-existent.

Even though the likelihood of severe weather is low, the window of opportunity is during the overnight hours when most are asleep and do not receive warnings. Be Weather Aware before going to sleep Wednesday evening. Stay informed and warned with our Arkansas Storm Team App.