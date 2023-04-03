Tuesday will be a warm, windy and humid day with a small chance of light showers during the day, then a chance of storms will come in Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. Severe storms are possible with a chance of tornadoes and damaging wind along with a chance of hail. A lot of the ingredients for severe weather are going to be present, but it doesn’t appear that the are lining up at the same time. That can help limit the overall severe weather threat. As of now it is an Level 3-Enhanced chance for severe storms, and not Level 4-Moderate like we had leading into last Friday.

Storms may come in two waves. We may have a couple supercell thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon/early evening in West or NW Arkansas that will have a significant tornado potential and large hail threat due to a favorable shear environment and sufficient instability. These storms will move into Central in the evening. As that happens the large hail threat will lower, the tornado threat will also lower, but the damaging wind threat may go up. But the storms will likely weaken as they move into the middle part of the state.

A second wave will likely form ahead of a cold front early Wednesday. These storms may be more conducive to a damaging wind threat, with a minimal tornado threat as they move into and through Central Arkansas from 3 AM to 9 AM.

Stay Weather Aware!