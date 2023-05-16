It’s been exceedingly rainy in 2023. Little Rock received over a half a foot of rain each month from January through April. This year has been so wet, we could be rain-free for months, and still land above average in rainfall until late September.
- January picked up 8.07″ of rain, ending 4.57″ above average
- February saw 7.62″ of rain, ending 3.64″ above average
- March received 8.44″ of rain, ending 3.48″ above average
- April had 9.87″ of rain, ending 4.28″ above average
- May has seen 1.67″ of rain so far, falling 1.07″ below average as of May 16
Little Rock is the 4th wettest on record for the year as of mid-May. The airport picked up nearly three feet of rain so far at 35.67″. This is ⅔ of the average yearly rainfall, less than halfway through 2023. This lands behind 1878 at 35.89″. Second place goes to 1950 at 36.25″, and 1882 takes first at 46.50″.
Rain is a good thing, but too much of it isn’t. It is important to pay close attention to river levels before a float trip. Water could be too high some days this Spring & Summer, especially for those who do not have much experience with floating, kayaking or canoeing.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) provides info on Arkansas River levels. As of mid-May, overall levels on the Buffalo River are moderate. Boxley measures very low at less than three feet, but other locations have plenty of water for floating.
- Buffalo at St. Joe: ~4 to 7 feet
- Buffalo at Pruitt and Harriet: ~4 to 6 feet
- Buffalo at Ponca: ~3 to 4 feet
Other popular rivers in Arkansas to float include:
- Caddo River southwest outside DeGray Lake
- Spring River north near Hardy
- Saline River between Hot Springs and Little Rock
- White River north near Norfork
- Mulberry River northwest near Ozark in the Boston Mountains
- Ouachita River near Mt Ida
Spring this year or days shortly following widespread thunderstorms through Summer will be when river levels are highest.
