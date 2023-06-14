Strong to severe storms rolled through Central Arkansas this morning. Scattered storm chances are expected to continue off and on through the afternoon and evening hours.

A Severe Thunderstorm watch is in effect for Southwest Arkansas until 4 PM. Additional watches are expected for this evening for central parts of the state.

The risk of severe weather also remains in the forecast throughout the rest of the day. A level 1-3 risk exists across the entire state. A level 4 out of 5 risk is just to our south for portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Severe risk Wednesday

Forecast track shows the chance for scattered storms throughout the afternoon. Many areas will stay mostly dry, however, any storms that do develop will have the chance to be on the strong to severe side.

Any severe storms that develop could contain large hail, up to the size of a golf ball, and damaging winds gusts. The risk of a tornado is very slim, however, it is not zero.