LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Even with portions of Arkansas seeing rain on Wednesday, wildfire danger remains high. While the rain on Wednesday was a welcome sight for many Arkansans, it was not enough to ease drought conditions and make up for the rain deficit.

Thursday’s latest drought monitor shows increasing extreme drought across central Arkansas. Moderate and severe drought areas have also expanded across the state.

Extreme wildfire danger also expanded on Thursday. Currently, 29 counties in Arkansas are classified as under extreme wildfire danger. The rest of the state remains under high wildfire danger. This means that fires can spread easily and become uncontrollable quickly.

Wildfire danger map.

High winds and low relative humidity are also adding to the fire weather concerns. A Red Flag warning is in effect for northern Arkansas from noon to 8 PM Thursday. Winds will be around 10-15 mph out of the northwest with gusts up to 25 mph. Gusty winds will make controlling fires very difficult.

Red Flag warning for Thursday, October 13th.

71 counties out of 75 are currently under a burn ban. Even counties that are not included in a burn ban should avoid burning for the foreseeable future as dry conditions continue.

Current burn bans.

Stick with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest information on wildfire danger and burn bans.