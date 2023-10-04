Due to the anticipated rain today and tonight, the National Weather Service in Shreveport, LA, has issued a Flood Watch in Southwest Arkansas until 7 AM, Thursday.

Widespread rain of 2-4″ is anticipated in Southwest Arkansas with some places possibly getting up to 6″. Some of these areas did get 5-7″ of rain last week. So, the amount and time need to achieve flooding is at faster and lower values than the rest of the state.

Excessive runoff from so much rain may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying flood-prone areas. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may become flooded.