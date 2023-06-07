If you’ve looked outside the last few days and thought the sky looked a bit hazy, you’d be right. Arkansas skies have started to fill with smoke due to the wildfires in Canada.

While the haze has not been as thick in Arkansas as it has been in the northeast, it is still visible across the state.

Hazy skies in Little Rock on June 7th 2023

This wildfire smoke is also affecting the air quality. In Little Rock, as of Wednesday afternoon, the Air Quality Index is the orange range. This means members of sensitive groups may experience health effects.

Little Rock Air Quality Index

Central Arkansas as a whole is expected to stay in the moderate range, meaning the air is acceptable for most, except those that are unusually sensitive.

Central Arkansas Air Quality Index

So how long is this expected to stick around? The good news is, Wednesday is expected to be the worst day we have left of this week for wildfire smoke. Thursday’s cold front will help to push some smoke out of the area, although a bit is expected to linger through the weekend.

If you are planning to travel to the northeast, the smoke is currently much thicker and is expected to remain on the thicker side over the next few days, however, the northeast will slowly see improvements as well.