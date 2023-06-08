While severe weather season in Arkansas usually comes to a close at the end of May, it is not uncommon to see the chance for severe weather in June.

On Saturday, a cluster of storms is expected to form in Oklahoma and Texas before pushing southeastward into Arkansas. The greatest chance for severe weather looks to be in Oklahoma and Texas, however, southwest Arkansas could see a few strong to severe storms.

Current timing shows a complex of storms moving into western Arkansas by Saturday afternoon, and into central Arkansas by the evening hours. This round of storms is expected to exit the state before midnight.

Forecast Track

Since this chance for storms is still three days out, this timeline will likely change. Stick with the Arkansas Storm Team for continued updates. If severe storms develop, large hail and damaging wind gusts look to be the primary threat.