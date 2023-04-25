April has a devastating history of severe weather in Arkansas. The 2011 Super Outbreak began on April 25, 2011, and spanned for four days, becoming the largest, costliest and one of the deadliest tornado outbreaks recorded.
This outbreak contained more than 260 tornadoes, with 18 hitting Arkansas. Some of the hardest hit areas were in Vilonia, Fountain Lake and the Little Rock Air Force Base.
The strongest tornado of the day in Arkansas, an EF-3, was recorded in Garland County. One person lost their life in that storm. The Faulkner County tornado moved through Vilonia and was recorded as an EF-2 on April 25, 2011. Four people lost their lives in that tornado.
Three years later, almost to the day, on April 27, 2014, Violnia was hit was an even stronger tornado. An EF-4 hit Faulkner County, claiming 12 lives.
While the April 2014 tornado outbreak was very impactful for Arkansas, it is much lower in the record books as far as the number of confirmed tornadoes than the April 2011 tornado outbreak. April 27-30, 2014 has 82 confirmed tornadoes.
After the 2011 Super Outbreak, the second largest tornado outbreak with the most tornadoes in a single 24-hour period was the 1974 Super Outbreak. This outbreak did not impact Arkansas.
The third largest tornado outbreak has recently been replaced by the March 21/ April 1 Tornado Outbreak that impacted Arkansas. From March 31 through April 1, 130 tornadoes were counted in a 24-hour period.
