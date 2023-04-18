Another risk for severe weather returns to The Natural State late this week, specifically Thursday. Temperatures are expected to make it into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, as humidity slowly starts to rise. This will give us the fuel for strong storms before our next cold front arrives.

As of Tuesday morning, much of the state is under a level 2 risk for severe weather for Thursday. A level 1 risk covers much of the rest of the state except far northwest Arkansas.

SPC outlook for Thursday

Latest model data shows showers and storms developing during the afternoon hours in western Arkansas. These storms will continue to push eastward across the state as they become more linear through the evening hours.

Future forecast track

Damaging wind gusts look to be the primary threat with this next severe weather risk. Large hail will also be possible. The tornado risk is currently very low, however, a quick spin-up or two cannot be ruled out.

Severe risk gauge for Thursday

There will be pockets of moderate to heavy rain, so localized flooding will be possible. Rain chances will linger through Friday as our front stalls across southern Arkansas. This will increase rainfall totals across the state.

The risk for severe weather looks to stay to our south on Friday thanks to the front stalling to our south. However, showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day.

SPC Outlook for Friday

