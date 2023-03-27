Another chance for severe weather looks possible to end the work week. Mild and sunny weather is expected over the next few days, with a gradual warming trend.

The risk of severe weather on Friday is looking increasingly more likely. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of the central and northern portion of the state under a level 3 risk (likely). The rest of the state is currently under a level 2 risk (possible).

Friday SPC Outlook

While this risk is currently 5 days out, current model timing shows storms likely arriving by the later afternoon/early evening hours in central Arkansas. These storms will be developing into a line ahead of our next cold front.

Currently, it looks like we will be dealing with storms through the evening hours. Some storms could linger into the early overnight hours as well.

Friday Storm Track

While this risk is still several days out, it does look like conditions will be favorable for damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even a few tornadoes.

Stick with the Arkansas Storm Team for continued updates on Friday’s risk for severe weather.