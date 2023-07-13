After a very dry summer in 2022, this June has provided quite a bit more rainfall, helping to keep drought conditions at a minimum across the state.

The newest drought monitor released on July 13th shows a few areas of moderate drought across far northern Arkansas, as well as some areas that are abnormally dry. The rest of the state contains no current drought conditions.

Drought monitor as of July 13th 2023

This time last year, the drought situation was a completely different story. The entire state was categorized as either in a moderate drought or abnormally dry. Severe drought was also starting to develop in extreme northern Arkansas.

Drought monitor for July 14th 2022

Looking at the numbers, you can really see the difference. At this time last year, severe drought was just starting to creep into the state at .5% coverage. Moderate drought covered 40% of the state with abnormally dry conditions covering the rest of the state.

This year more than 60% of the state is not experiencing any drought or abnormally dry conditions.

2023 has been a fairly wet year so far. The first 4 months of the year each had at least half a foot of rainfall, with all months coming in above average.

Rainfall totals per month

May brought us our first month of the year with below-average rainfall. Little Rock only picked up 1.72″ total. Above-average rainfall returned in June, and so far for July, we are trending slightly above average.

Rainfall totals per month

For more updates on drought conditions across the state, stick with the Arkansas Storm Team.