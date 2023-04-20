Around round of storms is set to return to the state on late this afternoon into the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe side.

For today, much of the state is under a level 2 risk for severe weather. A level 1 risk covers the rest of the state. These are low-end risks, however, severe weather is still possible.

SPC Outlook Today

Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sided hail will be the primary threats. However, some flash flooding will be possible with heavy rain. The tornado risk is very low at this time but is something the Arkansas Storm Team is monitoring closely.

severe risk gauge

Rain will also linger into Friday, which will add to rainfall totals. Many areas will see 1-2 inches of rainfall when everything is said and done. Some spots could see closer to 2-3 inches.

Rainfall forecast

The latest model data shows showers and storms developing during the afternoon hours in western Arkansas. These storms will continue to push eastward across the state tonight and into Friday morning.

Storm Timing

Our cold front will lag behind the storms, and slowly move through during the day on Friday. This will continue our shower and thunderstorm chance throughout the morning and afternoon hours on Friday. Storms are expected to clear the state by Friday evening.

Forecast Track

The risk of severe weather will be lower on Friday. Showers and storms, for the most part, should stay below severe status.

SPC Outlook Friday

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for continued updates on today’s severe weather chance.