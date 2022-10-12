LITTLE ROCK, Ark – After increasingly dry weather the past month, drought conditions have continued to worsen.

Currently, much of central Arkansas is under a severe drought, with extreme drought covering Little Rock and the surrounding area.

Current drought monitor.

This has led to increased wildfire danger. The entire state has been under high wildfire danger since September 29th. Now, halfway through October, extreme wildfire danger has started to spread.

Wildfire danger as of 10/12/2022

Currently, southwestern Arkansas is under extreme wildfire danger. This includes Hempstead, Nevada, Ouachita, Miller, Lafayette, Columbia, and Union counties.

Extreme wildfire danger is categorized as fires that start quickly, spread furiously, and burn intensely. Every fire started has the potential to become large, and exhibit extreme and erratic behavior.