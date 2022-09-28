LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot July, burn bans finally started to retreat as much-needed rain entered the state by late August.
Now well into September without any significant rain across the state, burn bans have started to reappear. As of Wednesday morning, 19 counties are currently under a burn ban.
Those counties include:
Crawford
Sebastian
Polk
Sevier
Howard
Yell
Montgomery
Pike
Perry
Van Buren
Faulkner
Pulaski
White
Jefferson
Cleveland
Bradley
Arkansas
Lincoln
Clay
More burn bans are expected across Arkansas with no rain forecast in the extended forecast. Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for continued updates on fire weather conditions.
Wildfire danger also remains elevated across the state. Much of the state remains under a moderate risk, meaning fire can start from accidental causes. It may not be serious, but caution should be taken.
Much of the eastern half of the state is under a high risk meaning, first can ignite easily and spread quietly. Every fire started has the potential to become large, erratic, and extreme.