LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot July, burn bans finally started to retreat as much-needed rain entered the state by late August.

Now well into September without any significant rain across the state, burn bans have started to reappear. As of Wednesday morning, 19 counties are currently under a burn ban.

Current burn bans as of 9/28/22

Those counties include:

Crawford

Sebastian

Polk

Sevier

Howard

Yell

Montgomery

Pike

Perry

Van Buren

Faulkner

Pulaski

White

Jefferson

Cleveland

Bradley

Arkansas

Lincoln

Clay

More burn bans are expected across Arkansas with no rain forecast in the extended forecast. Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for continued updates on fire weather conditions.

Wildfire Danger as of 9/28/22

Wildfire danger also remains elevated across the state. Much of the state remains under a moderate risk, meaning fire can start from accidental causes. It may not be serious, but caution should be taken.

Much of the eastern half of the state is under a high risk meaning, first can ignite easily and spread quietly. Every fire started has the potential to become large, erratic, and extreme.