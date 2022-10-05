LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Temperatures this fall have remained warmer than normal nearly every day. These above-average temperatures will become well above average on Thursday.

The Arkansas Storm Team is forecasting temperatures near 90° Thursday afternoon. This is more than 10° above the normal high of 79°.

90° won’t break the record of 94° set back in 1956, but it is later than normal. Little Rock’s average last day in the 90s is Sept. 14. If we hit 90° Thursday that would be three weeks behind schedule. The latest 90° day is Oct. 23 set back in 2003.

90° this time of year is warmer than normal, but not rare. 20 of the 31 days in October have records in the 90s.

A cold front will quickly cool us back to normal Friday. Highs will be in the 70s this weekend.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.