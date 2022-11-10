LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Snow in the forecast is not something unheard of in November, however it has been a few years since that has been seen in central Arkansas. The last time it snowed in Little Rock in November was 2019.

There will be two chances for snow in the natural state. The first will be late Friday night into Saturday morning; however, this chance covers northwestern Arkansas as well as the higher elevation areas. Accumulation is not likely with only a trace (if any) snow for NWA.

NAM model showing some snowflakes (with mostly cold rain) for NWA Friday night

The second chance will be Monday night into Tuesday morning. Light snow and sleet is more likely in northwestern Arkansas, as well as the higher elevation areas with an inch of snow possible. A little snow and sleet is also possible for central Arkansas, including Little Rock, but accumulation is not anticipated. Work and school should be expected to continue on schedule here.

The model agreement hasn’t been great for Monday night’s system. The GFS Model shows an easy changeover from cold rain to snow.

This model shows a better chance for minor snow accumulations across northwestern Arkansas as well as a few snowflakes mixing in with a wet snow in central Arkansas.

GFS Model Run

The European model, however, only shows a wintry mix in northwest Arkansas and the higher elevation areas. This model also favorites more sleet mixing in with the cold rain in northwestern Arkansas. Central Arkansas sees all cold rain in the model.

EURO Model Run

Right now, the forecast calls for northwest Arkansas, especially the higher elevations, with the chance to see some minor accumulations on grassy surfaces come Monday night into early Tuesday; however, much of the light snow and sleet will melt on the surface.

The few areas of light snow that could possibly mix in with the cold rain in central Arkansas will also likely melt upon impact due to the warm surface temperatures.

The Arkansas Storm Team will continue to monitor this chance for wintry precipitation, and keep you updated with the latest forecast.