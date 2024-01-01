This week will be relatively quiet across the state until the end of the week. Friday night and Saturday a significant system will likely make a direct impact on Arkansas. A cold rain will start up Friday evening and carry through Saturday. During this time, North AR will have a chance of snow. The GFS is aggressive (likely too aggressive) in the snow production. It even brings some snow into Central Arkansas in the middle of Saturday. (Even if that does occur, surface temperatures will likely be above freezing). The European shows much less.



January 1, 2024 0Z GFS Snowfall Forecast

January 1, 2024 0Z ECMWF Snowfall Forecast

We are five days away, and there is very little long-range model agreement on this system other than there’s a big system. So, at this time, snow total forecasting can not be reliable. But we’ll watch this all week and eventually have more reliable data.