LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The coldest of the cold has come and gone, and now Arkansans are looking to when temperatures will warm back to normal.

Fortunately, you don’t have to look too far! Temperatures will not only warm to average, but they will quickly warm above average! The latest forecast models are showing temperatures reaching the 60s as early as this Wednesday. Below are the latest high-temperature forecasts from the American and European forecast models.

Both forecast models show temperatures in the 60s arriving Wednesday, December 28th and both show them staying that warm into the first week of 2023.

Unlike this cold snap we just saw, these warmer temperatures look to stick around for a while. The Climate Prediction Center issues temperature outlooks for 8 to 14 days in the future. These outlooks show who has the best chance to see above-average and below-average temperatures. Their latest 8 to 14-day temperature outlook shows Arkansas and the eastern half of the county are expected to see above-average temperatures.

This will bring us through the entire first week of 2023. So if you were hoping for more snow anytime soon you will be very disappointed. But you can still hold hope because what occurs during the rest of this winter is still unknown.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

