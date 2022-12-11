LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Our active fall/winter severe weather season continues with our next round of severe thunderstorms arriving Tuesday.

The Storm Predictions Center has the southern half of Arkansas under a severe weather risk. The highest risk for damaging thunderstorms will be in far south Arkansas. The Storm Prediction Center has them under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5). Areas a little further north are under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) and the Little Rock Metro is under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5).

The worst of the severe weather has been trending further south over the past few days, so hopefully, this trend continues. For now, if you are under and color you should be weather-aware Tuesday.

Like the last two rounds of severe weather, damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threat. It also looks like flooding could occur over eastern Arkansas. Some small hail will also be possible within the strongest thunderstorms.

The latest timing brings the strongest thunderstorms into western Arkansas during the late morning. Central Arkansas in the early afternoon. And eastern Arkansas Tuesday evening.

Adjustments to the forecast will be made over the next couple of days. Check back here for the latest updates.

