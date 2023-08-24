The last time Little Rock saw measurable rainfall was August 11th and we only got 0.02″, you have to go back to August 8th for our last substantial rainfall when we got half an inch. This dry stretch has led to increased drought, higher fire danger, and even burn bans for some counties.

The newest drought monitor is updated every Thursday the latest update has an increase of abnormally dry conditions. Most of the increase occurred in southwest Arkansas.

CREDIT: University of Nebraska-Lincoln

The deluge of rain we saw earlier this year has kept any major drought away. Last year at this time we actually had slightly above-average rainfall in Little Rock and we had widespread severe drought. This year we are more than a foot of rain above average in Little Rock.

CREDIT: University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Even though the drought isn’t that bad, the recent dry spell has made for higher fire danger, which has prompted some county judges to issue burn bans.

Now most of the state is under moderate fire danger, and as of Thursday, August 24th, there are 13 counties under burn bans.

Will we see rain anytime soon?

Although there is rain in the forecast, it doesn’t look like much, and not everyone will see the same amount.

Over the next few days, we will see a few afternoon pop-up showers and storms, but that won’t help. It looks like our next chance for widespread rain will come late this weekend. A cold front will move through Arkansas late Sunday night (8/27/23).

This will bring some beneficial rain, but not to everyone. Forecast models are showing the highest accumulations over the northern half of the state.

The southern half of Arkansas is under higher fire danger and unfortunately won’t see much rain. Also, after this cold front moves through, it looks like another large area of high pressure that will bring us another dry stretch.

Get your latest Arkansas Storm Team Forecast here.