After one of the hottest summers on record, Arkansas is finally going to see cooler temperatures!

Our first strong cold front of the season is moving across the country. Along the cold front, we have already seen flooding rainfall, and thunderstorms.

Behind the front is when we will see a big temperature drop!

The full force of the cold won’t reach Arkansas until the weekend. Friday will be sunny with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Saturday morning is when we will see the coolest temperatures since May 3rd. Most of Arkansas will see low temperatures in the 40s, with 30s likely across northern Arkansas! This means we could see a light frost in locations from Fayetteville to Mountain Home.

Saturday afternoon will truly feel like the perfect Fall day. It will be breezy with sunny skies and temperatures will only warm into the 60s!

Sunday morning will also feature cool temperatures in the 30s and 40s!

The forecast does call for a slight warm-up, but it looks like we are all done with temperatures in the 90s!