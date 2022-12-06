LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s getting to the time of the year when we are always watching out for our next round of severe weather. Right now, it looks like the next round of strong thunderstorms will arrive early next week.

The Storm Prediction Center issues severe weather outlooks across the entire country. They have already circled an area where severe weather will be possible on Monday, Nov. 12. This area includes a large portion of Arkansas.

In the yellow-shaded area, there is a relatively low risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather. That being said, it’s not common for the Storm Prediction Center to issue these risks nearly a week in advance. That’s why we will be watching this closely.

Right now, the timing for these storms would be late Monday into Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center also mentioned the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday too. The exact timing this many days away is unknown, so be prepared for severe weather Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Remember, severe weather is damaging weather. This means damaging hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. All modes of severe weather are possible.

This article is just to give you a heads-up. Keep checking back with the Arkansas Storm Team because there will be changes to this forecast.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.