LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Thanksgiving is only a few days away and many are keeping a close eye on the forecast as they plan their travels.

According to AAA, 54.6 million Americans are expected to travel between Nov. 23 and Nov. 27. This would be the third busiest since AAA started tracking in 2000, with most Americans traveling by car.

With the majority of people traveling by car, we will first focus on the forecast for Arkansas and the surrounding states.

In our region, the best days to travel will be Tuesday and Wednesday with dry roads and warm temperatures. High temperatures will warm near and above average all week. This means there is no risk of snow or icy roads!

If you plan on traveling on Thanksgiving or the days following, you will have to deal with wet roads. There’s a chance of rain Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Thanksgiving

Friday

Saturday

Sunday will be nice with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s!

If you or a family member plan on flying, impacts look to be minimal. Other than the storm that will bring rain to Arkansas and much of the eastern United States, the weather shouldn’t impact flights.

In conclusion, you will be dealing with wet roads locally and National impacts should be limited.

I hope you have a great Thanksgiving with the ones your love!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

