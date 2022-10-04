LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The International Space Station is set to fly over Arkansas Wednesday night and conditions are nearly perfect!

According to Spot The Station, the International Space Station will fly over Central Arkansas Wednesday night starting at 7:44 pm. It will first be visible in the northwest sky at 7:44 and be directly overhead around 7:47 and exit the southeast sky at 7:50.

Most of the time when the Space Station flies over Arkansas it is too low in the sky to see it, but Wednesday it will be 89° above the horizon which is directly overhead. It will be visible for a total of 6 minutes.

The high angle along with the weather will make for perfect viewing conditions. There won’t be a single cloud in the sky to block your view. Temperatures will be comfortably cool as well!

The International Space Station will look like a slow-moving star. Below is a video of it going over Little Rock on Sept. 14. This was recorded on a cell phone camera so it is hard to see.

Look above the top right window.

The Internation Space Station orbits the earth about every 90 minutes. It circles the earth 16 times per day! This means it is moving at around 18,000 miles per hour!

Seeing the International Space Station is pretty rare because all sightings will occur within a few hours before or after sunrise or sunset. This is the best viewing period as the sun reflects off the space station and contrasts against the darker sky.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

