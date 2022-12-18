LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arctic air is on the way and will impact the natural state this week. Temperatures will start off slightly below average on Monday, however, Thursday’s cold front will drastically change temperatures.

Temperatures on Monday will be a bit on the cold side with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. However, we will see warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s through Wednesday.

On Thursday, a strong arctic cold front will start to move through the state. Temperatures will be very mild through the morning, however, they will drastically drop throughout the day.

Temperatures will likely start out subzero and in the single digits Friday morning. High temperatures will struggle to make it to the teens by the afternoon.

The wind chill will also be dangerous on Friday morning. Temperatures will likely feeL around -10° to -25°.

Wind chills will stay cold through the weekend, feeling like zero to single digits at times. It’s important to remember to cover any exposed skin when temperatures drop this low. At a wind chill of around -18°, it only takes 30 minutes to develop frostbite.