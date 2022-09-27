LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Cool and dry fall air has finally made its way into Arkansas. We’ve been treated to mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the low 80s with no humidity!

The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning. This is when parts of northern Arkansas could see temperatures drop into the 30s!

Locations with the best chance of getting down to the 30s will be in the valleys north of the Boston Mountains. Valleys will often be the coldest in the mornings because cold air is denser than warm air. Cities like Harrison and Mountain Home are most likely to drop below 40°.

Thursday morning forecast temperatures.

This is actually ahead of schedule for locations in northern Arkansas. The average first morning in the 30s for Harrison is Oct. 5. Here in Little Rock, it is several weeks later on Oct. 25.

For Harrison the average first frost isn’t until Oct. 21 and not until Nov. 6 in Little Rock.

Frost is not expected this week, so you shouldn’t need to cover sensitive plants.

The cool air will fade this weekend. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s over the weekend.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

