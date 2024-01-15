A winter storm dropped sleet and snow across Arkansas January 14th through 15th. Sleet started in Little Rock around noon Sunday before transitioning to all snow shortly after 2pm. The heaviest snow accumulated over north Arkansas, with a few spots getting closer to half a foot. South Arkansas saw more sleet than snow with this storm.

Overall, central and south Arkansas ended up getting totals on the lower side of the original forecast. Little Rock officially received 3″ of snow. The last time the city had snowfall amounts close to this was March 2022 at 3.3″.

As of 4pm, Little Rock has picked up 1/4” of snow, and more continues to fall. #arwx #ARStormTeam pic.twitter.com/agwuVIwZYz — Carmen Rose (@CarmenRoseWx) January 14, 2024 The majority of snow fell Sunday, with Little Rock accumulating nearly 2½”. The second round of snow fell Monday morning, with an additional ~½” of snow.

Here are some additional snowfall totals from around the state ↓

6″ – Kingston (@ 2,145′ – Madison County)

5″ – Pindall (Searcy County)

5″ – Mountain Home (Baxter County)

4½” – Jasper (Newton County)

4″ – Timbo (Stone County)

4″ – Fort Smith (Sebastian County)

4″ – Boone County Airport

3½” – Huntsville (Madison County)

3″ – Little Rock (Pulaski County)

3″ – Batesville (Independence County)

3″ – Greers Ferry (Cleburne County)

3″ – Chenal Valley (Pulaski County)

3″ – Mayflower (Faulkner County)

3″ – Eureka Springs (Carroll County)

3″ – Fayetteville (Washington County)

2½” – Des Arc (Prairie County)

2½” – Fairfield Bay (Van Buren County)

2½” – Danville (Yell County)

2″ – Searcy (White County)

2″ – Bryant (Saline County)

2″ – Beebe (White County)

1.8″ – Bentonville (Benton County)

1″ – Mena (Polk County)

Snow covered roads by 3pm in west Little Rock Sunday, January 14. The video above is at Cantrell and I-430 through the ARDOT camera.

The photo above is from around 6pm Monday, January 15, 2024 through the ARDOT camera at Cantrell & I-430.

Any slush, ice or snow on roads remain through Wednesday morning. Melting will not happen until temperatures rise above freezing Wednesday afternoon. Less traveled roads like side streets and neighborhood roads remain the slickest.