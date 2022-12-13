LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – So far December has been cloudy, wet, and warm. The average temperature for the first half of the month is more than 7° warmer than normal. We have only dipped below freezing once this month. (December 1st)

This is all about to change!

It starts with the line of strong thunderstorms Tuesday. The storms are along a cold front. Behind the front, we will see our first blast of cool and dry air. This cool air will be in place Thursday and continue into the weekend.

Looking into next week, the latest forecast models show a gradual warming of temperatures before an even stronger cold front brings an even colder blast of arctic air a few days before Christmas.

Below are the latest temperatures forecasts from the American and European forecast models.

The next 6-9 days will likely feature temperatures near and below normal, but nothing extremely cold. As you can see the American forecast model is showing a substantial drop in temperatures on December 23rd. The European forecast model has a drop that day, just not as substantial.

This is far away, but the confidence is increasing that this will indeed happen. The Climate Prediction Center Issues 8-14 day temperature outlooks. The latest outlook forecasts below-average temperatures for December 21st through the 27th.

This means it is actually going to feel like Christmas this year. If you remember last Christmas was record warm. Little Rock hit a temperature of 78°. This year there’s a chance we could struggle to get above freezing.

What about snow? It’s too early to tell, but since temperatures will be closer to freezing the chance of snow will be there.

If you haven’t already, unpack your coats, hats, and gloves!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

