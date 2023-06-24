Not only will Sunday be dangerously hot, but it will also feature the risk for severe thunderstorms.

A cold front will move from north to south across Arkansas Sunday evening into Monday morning. This cold front will set off numerous thunderstorms that could become damaging.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Arkansas under a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe weather. Areas across northern and southern Arkansas are under a lower level 1 marginal risk.

The main threat will be hail which could be larger than golf balls. Damaging wind gust over 60 mph will also be possible within some of the thunderstorms. The risk for a tornado is very low but not zero.

The timing of the strongest storms will be from 5 PM Sunday until 10 PM, but rain and scattered storms will linger through Monday morning.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

