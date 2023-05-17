A weak cool front has eased the heat and humidity for mid-week. But a stronger cold front is set to arrive Friday, bringing much cooler air for the weekend.

Temperatures gradually return to the mid and upper 80s with more humidity late this week. Then a cold front brings temperatures back to the 70s for the weekend.

Ahead of that front, the warm, muggy air will gradually make its return. This will build instability, resulting in scattered showers and storms on Friday. Some of those could be strong to severe, most likely capable of producing damaging straight-line wind, hail and flash flooding.

The SPC has highlighted most of Arkansas in a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms Friday. Damaging wind and hail appear to be the main severe threats, along with the risk of localized flash flooding.

While most of the state is included in the level 2 risk zone, it is possible that parts of the state are eliminated from the greatest risk. Our in-house forecast model suggests that a wave of early morning showers and storms could linger into midday, keeping temperatures a bit cooler. If that happens, storms would likely be much weaker when the front actually arrives.

But some areas will likely dodge those early morning storms. If so, it would leave those areas more primed for a severe storms later in the evening. At this point, that looks most likely in southwest Arkansas.

Regardless, we will likely see scattered showers and storms. The real question here is how strong will they be? We will continue to monitor model trends and keep you updated on any changes.