LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the 17th day in 2022, Little Rock has reached a high of at least 100°!

The last time we were in the triple digits was on August 15th when we reached 104°. This summer we reached 100° twice in June, thirteen times in July, once in August, and now once in September. 17 100° days is the most since 2012 when we saw 29.

100° is way warmer than normal for this late in September, but it still wasn’t hot enough to break a record. The record for Tuesday is 102° set back in 2005.

Our late summer heat wave continues into Wednesday. The latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast for Wednesday is 101° which would beat the old record of 100° also set in 2005.

