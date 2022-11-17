LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While the first two weeks of November featured well above average, and even record-breaking temperatures, conditions have started to cool down in a hurry.

For the last five days temperatures have been around 10°+ below average, and Thursday morning lows were the coldest so far.

November temperatures.

Clinton dropped down to 18°. This was Clinton’s coldest morning since February 13th when temperatures fell to 16°. Arkadelphia also saw its coldest morning since February 13th when temperatures dropped to 17°.

11/17/2022 Low temperatures

Little Rock and Mountain Home also recorded their coldest temperatures since March 12th.

While a warming trend is headed our direction as Thanksgiving approaches, it looks like we could still see one more bitter cold morning. Sunday morning temperatures will likely be back in the 20s again.