LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – You might be wondering where the sun went. Over the last two weeks, Arkansas has seen a very cloudy and rainy stretch!

The National Weather Service categorizes the cloud cover each day on a scale of 1 to 10. (0-3 for sunny days, 4-7 for partly cloudy, and 8-10 for cloudy days) 10 of the 12 days in December have been classified as cloudy, with the other 2 as partly cloudy. There have been no days categorized as sunny so far this month

So, when was the last time we saw a day with some sun, and when will we see the sun return?

The last time we saw a day with full sunshine was all the way back on November 30th! Our last partly cloudy day was Saturday, December 3rd. It made for perfect conditions for the 84th annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony at the Arkansas State Capitol!

After that, the rain, clouds, and fog moved in and never really left. Sunday the 4th was when we saw a cold rain. Temperatures struggled to get out of the 30s and Little Rock recorded 0.16″ of rain.

We recorded another 0.17″ of rain on Monday the 5th. With warmer temperatures, we also saw our first round of thick fog. Much of the state was under a dense fog advisory that night.

Then we saw a lot more rain on Wednesday the 7th. Little Rock recorded 0.98″ late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

But on Thursday afternoon parts of the state saw some breaks in the clouds! I posted this on Twitter while shopping in West Little Rock!

Only a lucky few saw sunshine Thursday, but many more Arkansans saw Sun Friday! Meteorologist Carmen Rose posted this beautiful sunset picture Friday, December 9th!

Since then we have been socked back into the clouds, fog, and rain. In fact, on Saturday Little Rock received more than an inch of rain! We have already recorded 2.50″ of rain so far in December. This is great news for our drought conditions!

Will the sun ever come back?

Yes! But not for a couple more days. With severe weather likely Tuesday, that day will be cloudy. Wednesday morning will feature some rain and clouds in the morning with clearing in the afternoon. The first day with mostly sunny skies will be this Thursday!

Latest Arkansas Storm Team 7-day forecast

That would make it nearly two weeks straight without a sunny day! The rest of this week will be cold and sunny!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

