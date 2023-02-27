The chance for strong to severe storms returns to the forecast this week, and it was span over two days.

On the first day, Wednesday, the risk will be much lower. Right now central and southern parts of the state are under a level 1 out of 5 risk.

A warm front will be lifting through the state, as a few showers and storms develop during the afternoon and evening hours. This will give us a low-end risk for a few strong to severe storms.

Wednesday’s severe weather outlook

On Thursday, we’ll be watching for a much better chance for severe weather. During the afternoon and evening, thunderstorms are expected to increase across the state as a front stalls across the state. Right now it looks like all modes of severe weather will be possible including large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes.

Portions of central and northern Arkansas are highlighted under a level 2 risk, with a level 3 risk covering southern and central parts of the state.

Thursday’s severe weather outlook

Stick with the Arkansas Storm Team for continued updates as we get closer to this next severe weather risk.

STAY INFORMED

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.