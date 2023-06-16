Our seemingly endless rounds of severe weather continue into Father’s Day weekend.

The whole weekend won’t be impacted with sunny skies expected all day Saturday. Arkansas’ next round of severe weather will arrive overnight Saturday into the early hours of Sunday morning. Then, we will see our last round of severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

First, let’s talk about the storms that will move through late Saturday night.

A continuous line of very strong thunderstorms is forecast to enter west Arkansas during the wee hours Sunday morning. Impacting central Arkansas near sunrise.

Forecast radar for 5 AM Sunday morning.

This bowing complex of thunderstorms is normally associated with damaging wind, and I think that is the main threat early Sunday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center agrees and has all of Arkansas under a severe weather risk. The highest risk is in west Arkansas where they are under a level 3 of 5 Enhanced risk.

———————————————————————————————————-

The second round of thunderstorms will look different. Instead of a continuous line, we will see single thunderstorms pop up Sunday afternoon.

Forecast radar for 6 PM Sunday evening.

This is not necessarily better. Yes, fewer people will see impacts, but thunderstorms that are by themself in the right conditions can become tornadic. The risk for tornadoes Sunday afternoon is not high, but I cannot rule out one or two weak tornadoes.

For now, the Storm Prediction Center has a big chunk of Arkansas under a level 2 risk, but I could see them increasing it to a level 3.

Once those thunderstorms move out Sunday evening we will finally see an extended break from severe weather. This whole upcoming workweek looks quiet, sunny, and hot!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram