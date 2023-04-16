Our active spring weather continues this week. Arkansas is in the bullseye of yet another round of severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Arkansas under a level 2 out of 5 (slight) risk for severe weather. This is a low risk, but with several days between now and then, this forecast area could be adjusted and increased.

As far as the timing of these storms. It looks like this will be another late afternoon and evening setup.

Forecast radar for Thursday, April 20th at 10 pm.

The Storm Prediction Center mentioned, similar to the last round of severe weather that went through Saturday evening, the main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. Although, tornadoes will still be possible.

This Weather Blog is just meant to give you a heads up that the next day to be weather aware is this Thursday, April 20th. Continue to check back with the Arkansas Storm Team as the forecast is adjusted and updated in the coming days.