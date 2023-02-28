At least two rounds of severe weather are expected to move through Arkansas between Wednesday afternoon and late Thursday night.

While Thursday’s round is expected to be much stronger than Wednesday’s, we should treat both very seriously as they all bring some potential for damaging wind, hail and tornadoes.

ROUND 1: WEDNESDAY

Our first round of storms will come Wednesday afternoon, likely starting after 3 p.m. These should develop over western and southwest Arkansas, then intensify as they spread east during the evening.

On a scale from 1 to 5, a Level 2 risk has been highlighted across central and south Arkansas. Northern Arkansas has been highlighted in a Level 1 risk.

By midnight, most of these storms should be out or moving out of the area. Still, some showers may still linger through Thursday morning. See the slideshow below for a better look at Wednesday’s timing.

Wednesday timeline

Damaging wind and hail will be the main risks out of Wednesday’s storms. But a brief, isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially across southern Arkansas.

Most areas will end up with less than 2 inches of rain from Wednesday’s storms. So the flash flood risk is relatively low with this round.

Severe risk gauge for Wednesday night

ROUND 2: THURSDAY

Thursday’s storms will likely pose an even greater risk. To make matters a bit more concerning, these more dangerous storms may also linger into the early overnight hours Thursday into Friday.

On a scale from 1 to 5, much of central and south Arkansas are highlighted in a Level 3 risk. For northern Arkansas, the risk is at a Level 1 and 2.

During the morning, some scattered light to moderate showers will be possible. Then into the afternoon, a few isolated storms could be possible. But later in the evening, a much more potent and more organized round of storms will move through.

Thursday timeline

With this greater risk on Thursday night comes a much greater risk for tornadoes. Strong, long-track tornadoes will be possible with some of these storms during the evening. In addition to that, we could see damaging wind in excess of 80 mph as well as large hail up to baseball size.

With an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain expected on top of what we receive Wednesday, our flash flood risk looks greater as well.