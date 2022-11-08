LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Below-average rainfall has caused county judges to issue burn bans across Arkansas for most of 2022. Lately, a few heavy rain events have dropped several inches of rain and caused all 75 counties to drop their burn bans.

Burn bans as of 11/8/2022.

Within the last 10 days, most of the state has received more than 2″ of rain.

Since October 29th Little Rock has recorded 2.25″.

Since October 29th Pine Bluff has recorded 3.53″!

Since October 24th Fort Smith has recorded 5.12″!

The burn bans may be gone, but there is still elevated fire danger in parts of the state. Counties in central and eastern Arkansas are still under moderate fire danger.

Still, be cautious because there are a lot of available fuels this time of year.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.