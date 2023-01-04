LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – January has started off on a warm note across the Natural State. High temperatures topped out in the 70s for the first three days of the month. While no records were broken, temperatures were running around 20°+ above average.

January temperature trend so far

While temperatures won’t be in the 70s throughout the rest of the week, they will still be above average. For the beginning of January, usually, temperatures top out around 50 during the afternoon hours. This is statistically the coldest part of the year.

January Stats

By the end of the month, normal high temperatures warm up slightly to 52°. Our start to January has been a bit different from average, and while temperatures won’t be quite as warm as they were for the rest of the week, they will still be warmer than seasonal values.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s by midweek, with 60s returning by Friday through the weekend. Warmer temperatures look to continue through the extended forecast.

High temperatures through the end of the week

Below is the temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 9th through the 13th. Arkansas will likely see above-average temperatures through the end of next week.

6-10 day temperature outlook

Even farther into the future, above-average temperatures look favorable. The Climate Prediction Center also shows above-average temperatures likely across Arkansas from January 11th through the 17th.