Dust off your eclipse glasses from 2017! Saturday, October 14th is the Annular Solar Eclipse!

Here in Arkansas, we are NOT in the direct path of the annular eclipse, but we will see about 60% coverage of the moon in front of the sun.

The moon will begin moving in front of the sun around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. The maximum will occur around noon, and the moon will clear the sun a little after 1:30 p.m.

If you don’t have eclipse glasses you won’t notice very much. Shadows will become more defined, and the temperature will drop a few degrees.

If you don’t have eclipse glasses, then you can poke a hole in a piece of cardboard with a push pin and the shadow will show the eclipse!

A total solar eclipse will move directly over Arkansas on April, 8th 2024!