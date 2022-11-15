LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monday night’s snow system is out of Arkansas and now impacting parts of the Midwest. With the snow long gone, we are now getting dozens of snowfall reports from across Arkansas.

As predicted, Monday night’s snowfall was dependent on elevation. The higher above sea level you were the more snow you saw.

Radar from 2 pm Monday 11/14 – 2 am Tuesday 11/15.

You can practically make out where the mountains are located just by looking at the radar from Monday night.

The locations that saw the most hours of snowfall saw the highest snow totals. This ended up being in the Boston Mountains south of Fayetteville. There was much less, but we also saw accumulations in the Ouachita Mountains in Polk, Montgomery, and Scott Counties.

So how accurate was the Arkansas Storm Team’s forecast?

Overall the forecast was pretty accurate. Our forecast was a little too high for the Ouachita Mountains and not enough for parts of northwest Arkansas. Below is a side-by-side comparison between our forecast and the totals that have come in so far.

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast Reported Snow Totals

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.