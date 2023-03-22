The chance for severe weather returns to the state to end the work week. There will be two days that we need to be weather aware.

First, on Thursday, northwest, west-central, and north-central portions of the state are under a level 1 risk. This is a very low-end risk for severe weather, however still something to be weather aware of.

Thursday SPC Outlook

Storms are expected to move into the northwest corner of the state late Thursday afternoon and through the evening and overnight hours. A few of these thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. The main threat with this first round of storms on Thursday looks to be hail. Heavy rain and gusty winds will also be possible with these thunderstorms.

Thursday Forecast Track

Friday’s severe weather risk is higher across the state. The far southwest corner of the state is under a level 3 risk. Texarkana through Little Rock and up to Jonesboro is under a level 2 risk. Much of the rest of the state, excluding far northwest Arkansas, is under a level 1 risk.

SPC Friday outlook

These storms will start to move into the state through the late morning hours. By Friday afternoon, warm humid air will continue to spread across central and southern portions of the state. This will be the fuel for strong to severe storms.

Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even a few tornadoes will be possible with Friday’s round of storms.

Friday Forecast Track

Flooding will also be a concern due to the heavy rain possible with these storms. Around 1.5″ to 2″ of rain will be possible.

Forecast rainfall total

Stick with the Arkansas Storm Team for continued updates on our next severe weather chance.