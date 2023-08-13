A cold front will bring much cooler and more comfortable temperatures to Arkansas this week, but before the cooler temperatures get here we will see a round of strong thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has the northern half of Arkansas under a severe weather risk. Far northern Arkansas is under the highest risk (level 3 out of 5). The further south the lower the risk for damaging thunderstorms. Little Rock is under a level 1 risk.

Flooding and damaging wind is the main threat in the yellow and orange-shaded areas. There is also a low chance of a spin-up tornado, but the tornado threat is mainly over southern Missouri. Small hail will also be possible in the strongest thunderstorms.

The timing of these storms is during the nighttime. A line of strong thunderstorms will move across northern Arkansas from midnight to 5 AM. After that, the storms will no longer pose the threat of severe weather.

Overall, this threat is only for southern Missouri and far northern Arkansas, the threat in central Arkansas is very low. If you live in southern Arkansas there is no threat for severe weather.