LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Recent rainfall has definitely benefited Arkansas’ drought conditions, however, progress is a bit slow. Thursday morning a new drought monitor was released.

The area of severe drought is the most noticeable change. This fell from 80% to 65%. The extreme drought area has also shrunk by about half from 18% to 9%.

Current drought monitor as of 11/03/22

While in the new drought monitor, the entire state still remains under some type of drought conditions, the severity level has dropped slightly from last week.

Drought monitor valid from 08/27/22-11/02/22

Burn bans also continue to improve with recent rainfall. As of the morning of November 3rd, only seven Arkansas counties remain under a burn ban; Lee, Hempstead, Miller, Lafayette, Columbia, Ashley, and Chicot.

Current burn bans as of 11/03/22

Wildfire danger has also seen an improvement in the past few weeks. Northwest Arkansas currently has no increased wildfire danger. Parts of central and northern Arkansas are under moderate wildfire danger, while parts of central and southern Arkansas are under high wildfire danger.

Wildfire danger as of 11/03/22

While recent rainfall has made improvements to the overall drought across Arkansas, more rain is needed. The good news is, late this week brings additional rain chances. For many areas, this rainfall looks to be pretty substantial.

The next storm system set to arrive in Arkansas late Friday night brings the chance for strong to severe storms, as well as heavy rainfall in parts.

For more details on our risk for severe weather, you can follow the link below.

Weather Prediction Center 5-day rainfall outlook

With these storms expected late Friday night, heavy rainfall looks most likely over far western Arkansas into parts of Oklahoma. Central Arkansas could see around 1-2 inches, with around 1 inch likely across eastern Arkansas.

Excessive rainfall outlook

The Weather Prediction Center also highlights western Arkansas under a slight (15%) risk for excessive rainfall. The rest of the state is under a marginal (5%) risk.

While widespread severe weather is not wanted across the state, it does look like potential rainfall could be very beneficial to current drought conditions.