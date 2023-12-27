A few lucky Arkansans saw a few snowflakes on Wednesday. Folks in Harrison and Mountain Home were treated to periodic festive flurries. It looks like locations in central Arkansas will have a better shot at seeing several snowflakes this Friday!

The cool temperatures and periodic flurries are caused by a stalled, large, upper-level low-pressure system. It’s bringing down some colder air from Canada, and causing just enough instability for light snow/rain showers.

Forecast models are showing a few light rain/snow showers in Arkansas Thursday afternoon, but it doesn’t look like much.

Friday morning is when I think we will have the best shot at a few flakes. This is because the showers will be moving into Arkansas at the perfect time. Friday morning when the temperatures will be cold enough to support snow is when forecast models are showing a few showers moving into Arkansas!

HRRR forecast for Friday.

GRAF forecast for Friday.

Right now, it looks like folks in northeast Arkansas will have the best chance for snow and maybe even a light accumulation on grassy surfaces. The chances are much lower, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a few wet snowflakes as far south as Little Rock on Friday morning.

Again, temperatures will be too warm to support any accumulation on roadways, so there won’t be any impacts!