For the second Friday in a row, snow is in the forecast! The last event brought just a few flakes and flurries, this round is looking a little more substantial.

For it to snow in Arkansas we need cold air in place. This whole week temperatures have been below average with morning temperatures below freezing and afternoon temperatures in the 40s. Friday’s systems will be moving into Arkansas during the coldest time of day… the morning.

Forecast models are now all in agreement with the timing of this storm. Snow will move into west Arkansas around 6 am Friday. The precipitation will move from west to east and be completely out of the state by sunset Friday.

This storm will NOT be all snow. Locations south of I-30 and south of I-40 east of Little Rock will see mainly rain. North of those lines it will likely start as snow, snow for a few hours, and end as rain on Friday afternoon.

Here’s what we’re thinking for snow totals.

This is a weak and fast-moving storm, so snow amounts are low, but there could be snow-covered roads in northern Arkansas and locations at high elevations.

For the rest of the state, temperatures will be too warm for snow to accumulate on the roads, but accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces is likely.

Temperatures will be hovering on either side of freezing, so forecasting exact snowfall is tricky with this storm. Check back here for updates.

We are also watching another storm for early next week! Forecast models are showing a stronger storm moving into Arkansas on Monday 1/8/2024.

Let’s focus on one storm at a time!