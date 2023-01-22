LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Winter has returned to Arkansas after a very mild start to the month. Some in Arkansas will see snow falling on Tuesday and Wednesday, and these snowfall totals could start to add up. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect starting at noon on Tuesday through 6 AM Wednesday for portions of northwest and northcentral Arkansas.
TIMING: A cold rain is expected to move into the state from the west by late morning/ early afternoon on Tuesday. As temperatures start to cool throughout the day on Tuesday, a changeover from rain to snow is expected in northwest Arkansas and the higher elevation areas. Temperatures are expected to continue to drop Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, setting the stage for more snowfall mainly in northwest and northcentral Arkansas. By Wednesday morning, a few areas of light snow will be possible across central Arkansas, however, temperatures look to be too warm to support any major accumulations of impacts.
LOCATION: Similar to snowfall events in December, northwest Arkansas, northcentral Arkansas, and higher elevation areas such as the Ouachita Mountains will see the major impacts from the snowfall. Portions of central Arkansas, including Little Rock, Arkadelphia, and Searcy could see minor accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces, but warm surface temperatures will limit major accumulations.
TOTALS: 4-8 inches of snow will be possible across northwest Arkansas, with around 2-4″ possible near the Ouachitas and other higher elevation areas across northwest and northcentral Arkansas. The farther south and east you go, the lesser the totals, with only a dusting possible in central parts of the state.
Stick with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest updates on Tuesday’s system.
