LITTLE ROCK, Ark – There are only three regular-season Arkansas Razorback games left. Two of those will be played at home, and it looks like Saturdays will feature our coldest temperatures yet this season.

So far, temperatures have been on the warm side for the previous home games. The first four home games of the season recorded temperatures in the 80s and 90s. For the first home game in November, Arkansas vs. Liberty was on the cooler side with highs in the upper 50s.

Arkansas home game temperature trend

However, Saturday’s game against LSU has an 11 AM kickoff, so tailgating will be the coldest of the season so far.

With a slight breeze out of the northwest around 5-10 mph, temperatures will feel a bit cooler than it actually it. By 8 AM, temperatures are forecast to be below freezing in Fayetteville, with wind chill values in the low to mid-20s.

Forecast temperatures for Saturday

Even with the sunshine, temperatures will be slow to warm up. Highs will likely be in the 30s throughout the rest of the morning, hitting 40° by noon. However, even at noon, the wind chill will likely still be in the mid-30s.

Fayetteville will reach its high temperature of the day after the game ends. This will still be well below average. Temperatures are expected to only make it to the low to mid-40s by Saturday afternoon.