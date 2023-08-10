If you’re a fan of outer space then don’t plan on getting very much sleep this weekend! The Perseid meteor shower will be at its peak over the weekend, and this year it should be even better than normal!

According to NASA, the meteors are bits of dust – most no larger than sand grains – that originate from comet Swift-Tuttle. Earth sweeps through the comet’s debris trail every year at about this same time, resulting in the annual shower.

This year’s Perseid meteor shower will be better than normal thanks to the moon! August 12th and 13th, when the meteor shower will be at its peak, is just a few days before the new moon. This means there will be very little light pollution from the moon and you should be able to see more meteors.

NASA says, observing the Perseids is easy – just find yourself a safe, dark spot to lie down with your feet pointing roughly toward the northeast and look straight up. The best time to view them is between midnight and dawn.

Right now the weather looks pretty good for meteor viewing. For your latest forecast click here.